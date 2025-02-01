Previous
They blend in so well by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2949

They blend in so well

that it was only possible for me to find them with the help of other members of the bird club.

There were quite a few of them but unfortunately, they were on the move all the time.

By joining the bird club, I get to locations I could not go to on my own and see a much larger variety of birds.

1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Diana

Annie D ace
What a fabulous bird...sounds like fun going with the bird club.
February 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous capture of this incredible looking bird
February 1st, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
How marvellous is that. So unusual.
February 1st, 2025  
Yao RL ace
what an amazing bird.
February 1st, 2025  
Sally Ings ace
What a beautiful bird. Quite often you can only hear them, not see them.
February 1st, 2025  
Carole G ace
Gorgeous, I thought it was a cuckoo, as it looks like our shining cuckoos. Of which I'm still to see for myself
February 1st, 2025  
