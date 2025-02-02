Previous
Metal statues and reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2950

Metal statues and reflections

as one walks to the main entrance. Part of the wine tasting area is behind the window, the other part is outside.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Babs ace
Beautiful statues they look so elegant
February 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Fascinating slender design
February 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
They are marvellous - it must be a very nice winery..
February 2nd, 2025  
Desi
Interesting!
February 2nd, 2025  
