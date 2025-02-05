Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2953
Christmas in February?
Not really, this is the entrance and reception area of the restaurant.
As we were there in late December, they obviously still had their decorations up.
Some might recognise the famous painting on the right. Chinese Girl was painted in 1952 by SA artist Vladimir Tretchikoff.
Mass prints of the work were amongst the best sellers of the 20th century. The original was sold in London for 1 million pounds.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10073
photos
286
followers
158
following
809% complete
View this month »
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Latest from all albums
1227
2952
2946
2944
1228
2953
2947
2945
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delaire-graff
Kathy A
ace
Nice group of decorated trees
February 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
My grandfather had a print of the Chinese girl. I think I still have it somewhere!
February 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The artist had a very recognisable style.
February 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close