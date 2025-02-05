Previous
Christmas in February? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2953

Christmas in February?

Not really, this is the entrance and reception area of the restaurant.

As we were there in late December, they obviously still had their decorations up.

Some might recognise the famous painting on the right. Chinese Girl was painted in 1952 by SA artist Vladimir Tretchikoff.

Mass prints of the work were amongst the best sellers of the 20th century. The original was sold in London for 1 million pounds.
Kathy A ace
Nice group of decorated trees
February 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
My grandfather had a print of the Chinese girl. I think I still have it somewhere!
February 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The artist had a very recognisable style.
February 5th, 2025  
