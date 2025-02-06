Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2954
Looking to the right
of the reception through a glass window. There is a similar scene with water features and statues on the other side of the restaurant.
It is joined by a little stream flowing all along the wine cellar.
I always wonder how many patrons have had a foot in it after too much wine.
I wanted to try the new anti reflection feature in PS but forgot all about it. Has anyone tried it?
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10077
photos
286
followers
158
following
809% complete
View this month »
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Latest from all albums
1228
1229
2953
2947
2945
2954
2948
2946
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
delaire-graff
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely! I hope you didn't dip your foot in it! ;-)
February 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close