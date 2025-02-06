Previous
Looking to the right by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2954

Looking to the right

of the reception through a glass window. There is a similar scene with water features and statues on the other side of the restaurant.

It is joined by a little stream flowing all along the wine cellar.

I always wonder how many patrons have had a foot in it after too much wine.

I wanted to try the new anti reflection feature in PS but forgot all about it. Has anyone tried it?
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely! I hope you didn't dip your foot in it! ;-)
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact