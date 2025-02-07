Previous
A difficult shot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2955

A difficult shot

of the restaurant. It was into the light and I did not want to get the faces of the diners.

This is the outside eating area with stunning views. There is also a very luxurious inside dining room.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and sunny ,with the big tree providing dappled shade for the diners, ( as well as the sun-brollies! ) Love the sunlight in the tree foliage .
February 7th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
What a lovely outdoor setting for a restaurant. You have taken this one very well - always difficult with light and shade.
February 7th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Lovely frames.
February 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture!
February 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
A difficult shot beautifully executed. Looks great looking out through the doors.
February 7th, 2025  
