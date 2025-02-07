Sign up
Previous
Photo 2955
A difficult shot
of the restaurant. It was into the light and I did not want to get the faces of the diners.
This is the outside eating area with stunning views. There is also a very luxurious inside dining room.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10081
photos
285
followers
158
following
809% complete
Tags
delaire-graff-restaurant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and sunny ,with the big tree providing dappled shade for the diners, ( as well as the sun-brollies! ) Love the sunlight in the tree foliage .
February 7th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a lovely outdoor setting for a restaurant. You have taken this one very well - always difficult with light and shade.
February 7th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Lovely frames.
February 7th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
A difficult shot beautifully executed. Looks great looking out through the doors.
February 7th, 2025
