Photo 2958
Off to the relaxing part
of this magnificent estate. Sculpture by Dylan Lewis who has also had a few exhibitions in London and New York.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
delaire-graff
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sculpture.
February 10th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wow! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful sculpture ! - so much power and strength,
February 10th, 2025
