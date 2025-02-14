Sign up
Previous
Photo 2962
Christmas at the Spa
reception took late December.
I am sure it would be full of Valentine's decorations if I went there today.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful! I bet it's full of red hearts today as you say!
February 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nicely done.
February 14th, 2025
