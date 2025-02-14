Previous
Christmas at the Spa by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2962

Christmas at the Spa

reception took late December.

I am sure it would be full of Valentine's decorations if I went there today.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman
How beautiful! I bet it's full of red hearts today as you say!
February 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Very nicely done.
February 14th, 2025  
