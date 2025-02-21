Sign up
Previous
Photo 2969
The last one
as the family wanted to leave! I could have spent the whole day in there.
The last shots for the week will be on our way out.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10137
photos
286
followers
160
following
813% complete
Tags
delaire-graff
Beverley
ace
Lovely warm welcome… I wonder if all the artwork is by the same artist… These rooms have been lovely to see.
February 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
@beverley365
Thanks Beverley, I think they were all from different artists as the signatures show :-)
February 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such thoughtfully matched colours.
February 21st, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Another lovely shot. This looks more like a 5 Star Hotel so beautifully kept. Apart from the lovely colour themes, I particuarly like the importance given to African nationals and their culture in every picture, something I do not see often.
February 21st, 2025
