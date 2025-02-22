Previous
Outside the Asian restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Outside the Asian restaurant

are these magificent cheetah sculptures by Dylan Lewis.

Most of the bronze sculptures on the estate are from him.
Diana

Jennifer Eurell ace
They look very powerful.
February 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Magnificent sculptures
February 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous sculptures.
February 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
nice ones
February 22nd, 2025  
Lydia
like the structure of the figures
February 22nd, 2025  
