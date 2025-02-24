Previous
The driveway by ludwigsdiana
The driveway

on our way down the mountain. I made hubby stop on a few occasions as the sights were just too lovely not to capture.
Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
The flowers are so lovely!
February 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This does look so lovely.
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Dreamy driveway!
February 24th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful.
February 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice leading lines. What a lovely row of agapanthus
February 24th, 2025  
