Photo 2972
The driveway
on our way down the mountain. I made hubby stop on a few occasions as the sights were just too lovely not to capture.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
5
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
delaire-graff
Issi Bannerman
ace
The flowers are so lovely!
February 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This does look so lovely.
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Dreamy driveway!
February 24th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful.
February 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines. What a lovely row of agapanthus
February 24th, 2025
