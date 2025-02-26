Sign up
Photo 2974
A closer look
at the olive plantations across the road. They belong to a fabulous estate with great wines and olive products, also two fabulous restaurants.
The blue flowers lining the road are agapanthus.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beverley
Amazing view… beautifully landscaped. I can almost smell the flowers and greenery. I bet you love living there…
February 26th, 2025
