Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2974

A closer look

at the olive plantations across the road. They belong to a fabulous estate with great wines and olive products, also two fabulous restaurants.

The blue flowers lining the road are agapanthus.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Amazing view… beautifully landscaped. I can almost smell the flowers and greenery. I bet you love living there…
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact