Photo 2976
Faith
the same sculpture, one of many by Anton Smit. They are all different and this one is covered with rivets.
v
I lift my eyes to You
To You whose throne is in heaven
in complete submission to God
Psalm 123
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10165
photos
286
followers
160
following
815% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
delaire-graff
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a wonderful capture of this beautiful sculpture!
February 28th, 2025
