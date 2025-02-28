Previous
Faith by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2976

Faith

the same sculpture, one of many by Anton Smit. They are all different and this one is covered with rivets.
I lift my eyes to You
To You whose throne is in heaven
in complete submission to God

Psalm 123
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a wonderful capture of this beautiful sculpture!
February 28th, 2025  
