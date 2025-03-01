Sign up
Previous
Photo 2977
My heart goes out to all Ukranians
as after three years of war, it does not seem possible to put an end to it! Politics is such a dirty business!
Out of solidarity, I will be posting a month of their national flower in the hope that some good will come out of the discussions and that the war will be over rather sooner than later.
The mountains covered in clouds are the Hottentots Mountain range as seen from Vergelegen.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
7
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10169
photos
286
followers
160
following
815% complete
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
JackieR 🤓
ace
Good for you! Who would have thought the USA would become a Russian annexe in our lifetime!
March 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful splash of sunflowers… great thing to do.
Let’s all hope & visualise peace.
March 1st, 2025
Vesna
I agree with you!
March 1st, 2025
Anne
ace
Beautiful shot and a lovely idea Diana
March 1st, 2025
judith deacon
Great idea, they need our support now more than ever!
March 1st, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice view and sincere words.
March 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely photo and lovely words. I’m with you all the way Diana.
March 1st, 2025
Let’s all hope & visualise peace.