My heart goes out to all Ukranians by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2977

My heart goes out to all Ukranians

as after three years of war, it does not seem possible to put an end to it! Politics is such a dirty business!

Out of solidarity, I will be posting a month of their national flower in the hope that some good will come out of the discussions and that the war will be over rather sooner than later.

The mountains covered in clouds are the Hottentots Mountain range as seen from Vergelegen.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
JackieR 🤓 ace
Good for you! Who would have thought the USA would become a Russian annexe in our lifetime!
March 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful splash of sunflowers… great thing to do.
Let’s all hope & visualise peace.
March 1st, 2025  
Vesna
I agree with you!
March 1st, 2025  
Anne ace
Beautiful shot and a lovely idea Diana
March 1st, 2025  
judith deacon
Great idea, they need our support now more than ever!
March 1st, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice view and sincere words.
March 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely photo and lovely words. I’m with you all the way Diana.
March 1st, 2025  
