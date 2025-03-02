Sign up
Previous
Photo 2978
I wonder if ......
they will ever have sunflower fields again.
I am so disgusted and ashamed that my fellow countryman is just as bad. I still cannot get over it!
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10173
photos
286
followers
160
following
Tags
sunflowers-vergelegen
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
March 2nd, 2025
