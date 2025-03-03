Previous
A cloudy day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2979

A cloudy day

which did not make the yellow flowers pop. When I decided to do a whole month, I went back a week later on a sunny day.

This might be a boring album for some, so no need to comment.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
What could be boring about sunflowers.
March 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
@wakelys At some stage they all look the same Susan ;-)
March 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@ludwigsdiana I feel that each flower has its own identity and personality..
March 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Still lovely
March 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pop of colour !
March 3rd, 2025  
Peter ace
Not a boring shot at all Diana more a shot full of smiling sunflowers faces, Fav:)
March 3rd, 2025  
