Photo 2979
A cloudy day
which did not make the yellow flowers pop. When I decided to do a whole month, I went back a week later on a sunny day.
This might be a boring album for some, so no need to comment.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
sunflowers
Susan Wakely
ace
What could be boring about sunflowers.
March 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
@wakelys
At some stage they all look the same Susan ;-)
March 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I feel that each flower has its own identity and personality..
March 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Still lovely
March 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pop of colour !
March 3rd, 2025
Peter
ace
Not a boring shot at all Diana more a shot full of smiling sunflowers faces, Fav:)
March 3rd, 2025
