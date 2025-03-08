Previous
Sunflower bud and cosmos by ludwigsdiana
Sunflower bud and cosmos

in the fields at Vergelegen.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley
The most beautiful bud… with a dreamy background. Wonderful capture
March 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
What a beautiful unfurling face.
March 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
So lovely waiting to burst into life.
March 8th, 2025  
