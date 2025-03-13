Previous
With an inner circle by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2989

With an inner circle

and slightly wilting petals.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
818% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such splendid flowers.
March 13th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Bright and shiny face nicely set off to the right!
March 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another beauty !
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact