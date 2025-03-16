Previous
The whole view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2992

The whole view

as one approaches the enormous sunflower fields. There are more behind these in front of the beautiful Hottentots Holland mountain range.

I successfully removed all the people in PS, but preferred this one and deleted the other. BOB
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That's a lovely shot
March 16th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
What a beautiful scene!
March 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love seeing all of the people in the shot.
March 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is a super photo… such a fab view of the mountains
March 16th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, it’s breathtaking
March 16th, 2025  
