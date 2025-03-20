Previous
So many circles on this one by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2996

So many circles on this one

quite amazing how each has its personality.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brigette ace
so nicely captured Diana - lovely detail in the seeds
March 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The centres are like their finger prints, unique to them.
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
March 20th, 2025  
