Previous
Photo 2996
So many circles on this one
quite amazing how each has its personality.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2994
1271
2995
2989
2987
2996
2988
2990
Tags
sunflowers-vergelegen
Brigette
ace
so nicely captured Diana - lovely detail in the seeds
March 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The centres are like their finger prints, unique to them.
March 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful
March 20th, 2025
