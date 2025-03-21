Sign up
Previous
Photo 2997
One week later
I returned on a slightly foggy early morning.
I walked a bit further to the next group of sunflower fields which are behind the first lot.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10249
photos
286
followers
160
following
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2989
1272
2996
2988
2990
2991
2989
2997
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
sunflowers-vergelegen
Andy Oz
Oh, that path looks inviting...
Beautiful start to the day, and a lovely photo. I like the symmetry of the bridge and path.
March 21st, 2025
