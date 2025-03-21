Previous
One week later by ludwigsdiana
One week later

I returned on a slightly foggy early morning.

I walked a bit further to the next group of sunflower fields which are behind the first lot.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Diana

Andy Oz ace
Oh, that path looks inviting...
Beautiful start to the day, and a lovely photo. I like the symmetry of the bridge and path.
March 21st, 2025  
