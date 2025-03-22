Previous
It turned out to be a bright, bright sunny day! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2998

It turned out to be a bright, bright sunny day!

The Helderberg is the backdrop which you normally only get to see from the front, here from the other side.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
821% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Happy sunflowers in the sunshine
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pov.
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact