All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small ... by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2999

All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small ...

This was my favourite hyme in Sunday school.

Praying that the Ukraine and its people will become great again. 🙏🇺🇦
23rd March 2025

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beverley
Gorgeously captured. I remember the this hymn as if it were yesterday…
March 23rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon
Fabulous - I know that hymn from primary school too, used to love singing it
March 23rd, 2025  
Annie D
Loved that hymn and love sunflowers
March 23rd, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda)
So bright & cheery...gorgeous capture
March 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So bright and cheerful and yes one of my favourite hymns too !
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Lovely. An all time favourite hymn from childhood memories.
March 23rd, 2025  
