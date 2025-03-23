Sign up
Previous
Photo 2999
All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small ...
This was my favourite hyme in Sunday school.
Praying that the Ukraine and its people will become great again. 🙏🇺🇦
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
6
1
Beverley
ace
Gorgeously captured. I remember the this hymn as if it were yesterday…
March 23rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous - I know that hymn from primary school too, used to love singing it
March 23rd, 2025
Annie D
ace
Loved that hymn and love sunflowers
March 23rd, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
So bright & cheery...gorgeous capture
March 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So bright and cheerful and yes one of my favourite hymns too !
March 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. An all time favourite hymn from childhood memories.
March 23rd, 2025
