The season is almost over by ludwigsdiana
The season is almost over

I went back a week later in hot weather and gorgeous sunshine.

The flowers were noticeably suffering although they had just been watered.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
March 25th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Full field of shining flowers.
March 25th, 2025  
