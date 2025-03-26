Previous
Some were still smiling brightly, by ludwigsdiana
Some were still smiling brightly,

those you will see tomorrow were on their way out.
26th March 2025

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. And you caught a visitor, too!
March 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice and cheerful.
March 26th, 2025  
