Going to seed by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3003

Going to seed

as the season nears its end. The weather has been much too hot these last few weeks and it was noticeable on the flowers.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Desi
Interesting shot to see them like this. And yes indeed the weather was extremely hot last week and then suddenly just in time for the long weekend when people wanted to be out on the beach it was cold and drizzly
March 27th, 2025  
