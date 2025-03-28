Previous
New life between the old stalks by ludwigsdiana
New life between the old stalks

even with a photobomber full of pollen.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Susan Wakely ace
A haven for the bugs.
March 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Nature is amazing, clever bee
March 28th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Great sho looks like the bee wanted to be a participant in your
capture. The area must be a very popular spot for bees
.
March 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Happy bee!
March 28th, 2025  
