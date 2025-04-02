Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
Waiting for the fog to lift
these two ladies were enjoying the early morning sunshine.
One can see by the growth of this tree how windy it always is in Camps Bay.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10297
photos
287
followers
160
following
824% complete
Tags
camps-bay
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful scene and a lovely image! Is that close to where you and I took a selfie all those months ago?
April 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid shot.
April 2nd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture
April 2nd, 2025
