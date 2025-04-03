Sign up
Previous
Photo 3010
On the mountain slope
where the rich and famous live. Camps Bay is one of Cape Town's most expensive suburbs.
Many wealthy foreigners have holiday homes here.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10301
photos
287
followers
160
following
Tags
camps-bay
narayani
ace
Good grief! Is that place with the arches just one house?!
April 3rd, 2025
Peter
ace
How the other half live looks a little to cramped for me, well captured in lovely detail Diana, Fav:)
April 3rd, 2025
