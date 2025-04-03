Previous
On the mountain slope by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3010

On the mountain slope

where the rich and famous live. Camps Bay is one of Cape Town's most expensive suburbs.

Many wealthy foreigners have holiday homes here.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Good grief! Is that place with the arches just one house?!
April 3rd, 2025  
Peter ace
How the other half live looks a little to cramped for me, well captured in lovely detail Diana, Fav:)
April 3rd, 2025  
