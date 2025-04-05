Previous
Rocks and boulders by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3012

Rocks and boulders

on the right side of the beach, I used to love watching the wave action. There was still some fog, so I had to dehaze a bit. Maybe I was a bit too early.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely surf, I can almost hear it
April 5th, 2025  
