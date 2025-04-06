Previous
The other end of the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3013

The other end of the beach

which is actually quite a distance to walk. Still a bit of fog hanging in there.

During the season one can almost not see the sand with all the bright yellow loungers and umbrellas.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such beautiful colours
April 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… Wow how I’d love to run into the sea…
April 6th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Just gorgeous.
April 6th, 2025  
Brigette ace
interesting to see the contrast from summer to out of season
April 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks much nicer when the beach is deserted doesn't it.
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking beach.
April 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Looks beautiful at the moment
April 6th, 2025  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured beach scene Diana:)
April 6th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely scene
April 6th, 2025  
