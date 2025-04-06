Sign up
Previous
Photo 3013
The other end of the beach
which is actually quite a distance to walk. Still a bit of fog hanging in there.
During the season one can almost not see the sand with all the bright yellow loungers and umbrellas.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
9
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
camps-bay
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such beautiful colours
April 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… Wow how I’d love to run into the sea…
April 6th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Just gorgeous.
April 6th, 2025
Brigette
ace
interesting to see the contrast from summer to out of season
April 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks much nicer when the beach is deserted doesn't it.
April 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking beach.
April 6th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Looks beautiful at the moment
April 6th, 2025
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured beach scene Diana:)
April 6th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely scene
April 6th, 2025
