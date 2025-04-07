Previous
The ocean here has the most beautiful water colours by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3014

The ocean here has the most beautiful water colours

compared to the beaches on the Indian ocean side.

These rocks are only on this part which is close to the boulders, and not on the rest of the beach.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
825% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Gorgeous deep greens - too many waves to look tranquil but also, a lovely movement and the white sand is divine!
April 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blue/green.
April 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
beautiful colour. The sand looks very fine.
April 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful sea greens and blues !
April 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
It looks tropical!
April 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I just want to wander along there and paddle my feet and ankles in that glorious water
April 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Really are stunning blues
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact