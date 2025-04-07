Sign up
Previous
Photo 3014
The ocean here has the most beautiful water colours
compared to the beaches on the Indian ocean side.
These rocks are only on this part which is close to the boulders, and not on the rest of the beach.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
8
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
camps-bay
Maggiemae
ace
Gorgeous deep greens - too many waves to look tranquil but also, a lovely movement and the white sand is divine!
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful blue/green.
April 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
beautiful colour. The sand looks very fine.
April 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sea greens and blues !
April 7th, 2025
Christina
ace
It looks tropical!
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I just want to wander along there and paddle my feet and ankles in that glorious water
April 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Really are stunning blues
April 7th, 2025
