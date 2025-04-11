Previous
Sand as white and soft as caster sugar by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3018

Sand as white and soft as caster sugar

on this lovely stretch of beach.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Looks gorgeous, is the sand squeaky when you walk on it?
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Heavenly
April 11th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
So very special! Who needs the Caribbean?
April 11th, 2025  
Carole G ace
Looks idyllic
April 11th, 2025  
