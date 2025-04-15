Previous
The Ocean by ludwigsdiana
The Ocean

There's nothing more beautiful
than the way the ocean
refuses to stop kissing the shoreline,
no matter how many times
it's sent away.

Anonymous
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
