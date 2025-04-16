Previous
Fit for a King and his Queen by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3023

Fit for a King and his Queen

if they want their photo taken with the ocean in the background.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
ha - interesting
April 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Very interesting, lovely thrones
April 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
An unusual setting indeed
April 16th, 2025  
narayani ace
Are these always there?
April 16th, 2025  
