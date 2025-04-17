Previous
Beach Showers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3024

Beach Showers

There are quite a few placed on the beach, I like this scene with the lady sitting on the shoreline.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
828% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Very practical I’m sure and they make a good frame
April 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
They make a great sculpture
April 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The person is nicely framed.
April 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Showers on a beach? Never saw that before!
April 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact