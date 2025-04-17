Sign up
Previous
Photo 3024
Beach Showers
There are quite a few placed on the beach, I like this scene with the lady sitting on the shoreline.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10357
photos
286
followers
160
following
Tags
camps-bay
Wylie
ace
Very practical I’m sure and they make a good frame
April 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They make a great sculpture
April 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The person is nicely framed.
April 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Showers on a beach? Never saw that before!
April 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
April 17th, 2025
