Another sculpture on the sidewalk by ludwigsdiana
Another sculpture on the sidewalk

done by artist Marco Olivier.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely ace
Great sculpture but a little surreal.
April 18th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Very creative sculpture. Nothing to do with the ocean but very beautiful sculpture and picture.
April 18th, 2025  
