The main road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3027

The main road

Camps Bay is nestled between the Twelve Apostles and the beach. The road is quite long, and this is only a small section.

When I was a teen, there was nothing here except a petrol station and a caravan selling soft drinks.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lots of development over time then. I like the soft greens of the architecture.
April 20th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So interesting
April 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
It looks very touristy now
April 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Gives great insights into life in your part of the world, although it looks similar to some parts of Australia.
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… I really like your pov. Beautiful place…
April 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So much development in this period of time !
April 20th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
What a difference! Development, if not excessive, is necessary but it has to be very well planned. And this looks one of those well planned.
April 20th, 2025  
