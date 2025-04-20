Sign up
Previous
Photo 3027
The main road
Camps Bay is nestled between the Twelve Apostles and the beach. The road is quite long, and this is only a small section.
When I was a teen, there was nothing here except a petrol station and a caravan selling soft drinks.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
7
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10369
photos
286
followers
162
following
829% complete
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
7
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
camps-bay
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lots of development over time then. I like the soft greens of the architecture.
April 20th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So interesting
April 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
It looks very touristy now
April 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Gives great insights into life in your part of the world, although it looks similar to some parts of Australia.
April 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… I really like your pov. Beautiful place…
April 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So much development in this period of time !
April 20th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
What a difference! Development, if not excessive, is necessary but it has to be very well planned. And this looks one of those well planned.
April 20th, 2025
