Previous
Oh No, you dropped our friend! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3028

Oh No, you dropped our friend!

I unashamedly tried to copy this image I saw on FB last year, by chance I found it on my pc. I never thought the eyes would be so tricky and it took forever!

I used the blown out duck eggs which I brought back from Japan about 40 years ago! I used them for decoupage with Japanese rice paper and still had so many left over.

I had so much fun that I made another one and could not decide, so you get that one tomorrow.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I hope no eggs were harmed!🤣
April 21st, 2025  
Keren ace
Very creative
April 21st, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Lol, very good 😂
April 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun and creative.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact