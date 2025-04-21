Sign up
Photo 3028
Oh No, you dropped our friend!
I unashamedly tried to copy this image I saw on FB last year, by chance I found it on my pc. I never thought the eyes would be so tricky and it took forever!
I used the blown out duck eggs which I brought back from Japan about 40 years ago! I used them for decoupage with Japanese rice paper and still had so many left over.
I had so much fun that I made another one and could not decide, so you get that one tomorrow.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
Tags
duck-eggs
Wylie
ace
I hope no eggs were harmed!🤣
April 21st, 2025
Keren
ace
Very creative
April 21st, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Lol, very good 😂
April 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun and creative.
April 21st, 2025
