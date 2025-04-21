Oh No, you dropped our friend!

I unashamedly tried to copy this image I saw on FB last year, by chance I found it on my pc. I never thought the eyes would be so tricky and it took forever!



I used the blown out duck eggs which I brought back from Japan about 40 years ago! I used them for decoupage with Japanese rice paper and still had so many left over.



I had so much fun that I made another one and could not decide, so you get that one tomorrow.