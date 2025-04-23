Previous
A bank of fog by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3030

A bank of fog

creeping over the ocean. After the Atlantic Ocean last week, I will end the month with pictures of the Strand, which is on the Indian Ocean.

As you will notice it is a total different scene and vibe, more for families and watersports.

I live about 15 minutes away depending on traffic.
23rd April 2025

Diana

Photo Details

Christina ace
Beautiful shot with the low-lying mist
April 23rd, 2025  
