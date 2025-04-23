Sign up
Photo 3030
A bank of fog
creeping over the ocean. After the Atlantic Ocean last week, I will end the month with pictures of the Strand, which is on the Indian Ocean.
As you will notice it is a total different scene and vibe, more for families and watersports.
I live about 15 minutes away depending on traffic.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10381
photos
286
followers
162
following
Tags
strand
Christina
ace
Beautiful shot with the low-lying mist
April 23rd, 2025
