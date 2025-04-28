Previous
He almost lost it, fortunately his partner noticed! by ludwigsdiana
He almost lost it, fortunately his partner noticed!

It is still too hot here and the only sign of autumn is the falling leaves. Maybe that is the reason for the fog being so dense.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Maggiemae ace
Snapped! Looks hot and delightful in those swirling waves!
April 28th, 2025  
