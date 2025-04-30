Previous
At least I got a smile by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3037

At least I got a smile

from this friendly lady going into the water.

The hot weather has finally retreated and we are almost set for winter now.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So you did!
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A smile but with a slightly quizzical look.
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact