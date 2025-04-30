Sign up
Previous
Photo 3037
At least I got a smile
from this friendly lady going into the water.
The hot weather has finally retreated and we are almost set for winter now.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
2
0
strand
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So you did!
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A smile but with a slightly quizzical look.
April 30th, 2025
