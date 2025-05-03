Previous
Driving up towards the parking. by ludwigsdiana
Driving up towards the parking.

An outdoor restaurant and bar, serving light meals.

We actually live straight across on the other side of those hills covered with vineyards.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Wendy Stout ace
It’s a beautiful location
May 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 3rd, 2025  
