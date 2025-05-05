Sign up
Previous
Photo 3042
The Homestead
Built in a Cape Dutch style in 1790. I made a mistake yesterday and confused it with the Marvel gallery.
It has been sensitively restored and converted and now offers elegant winelands accommodation.
Boasting period furniture, striking artworks and luxurious interior decor. This exclusive guesthouse can accommodate ten guests in five luxurious suites.
Right next door is an amazing wedding venue.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
6
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
10429
photos
284
followers
161
following
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3034
3035
3033
1317
3041
3036
3034
3042
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
hazendal-nr-2-1790
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I would love to make that my home...
May 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
It looks like a face with a wiggly smile 🤣I'm sure that's probably inappropriate !
May 5th, 2025
Christina
ace
Beautiful building
May 5th, 2025
narayani
ace
Very pretty building
May 5th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
How beautiful
May 5th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
May 5th, 2025
