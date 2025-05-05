The Homestead

Previous
Built in a Cape Dutch style in 1790. I made a mistake yesterday and confused it with the Marvel gallery.

It has been sensitively restored and converted and now offers elegant winelands accommodation.

Boasting period furniture, striking artworks and luxurious interior decor. This exclusive guesthouse can accommodate ten guests in five luxurious suites.

Right next door is an amazing wedding venue.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I would love to make that my home...
May 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
It looks like a face with a wiggly smile 🤣I'm sure that's probably inappropriate !
May 5th, 2025  
Christina ace
Beautiful building
May 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very pretty building
May 5th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
How beautiful
May 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
May 5th, 2025  
