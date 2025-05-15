Previous
A slightly different view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3052

A slightly different view

to yesterday, If you look closely over the hills straight ahead, one can see the peaks of The Helderberg.

I wish there were a road over the hills, then I could be home in 20 minutes.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Diana

Brian ace
Love the layers
May 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great view
May 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
Lovely view
May 15th, 2025  
