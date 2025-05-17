Previous
Mosaic covered Matryoska doll by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3054

Mosaic covered Matryoska doll

outside one of the restaurants.

Hazendal owners have Russian roots and have been running this beautiful estate for many generations.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie ace
what a beauty and you've framed it so well.
May 17th, 2025  
