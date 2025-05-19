Sign up
Photo 3056
Classic Car Collection in the front row.
I only got a shot of a part of these beauties on display, as there were people all around.
They have a 1936 Bentley Drophead Coupe,
1956 Bentley S1,
1948 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Touring Limousine,
1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1,
1925 Rolls Royce Phantom 1
All in an immaculate state and still roadworthy.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
hazendal-22-classic-car-collection
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous cars
May 19th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely to see such a collection all together
May 19th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wonderful collection!
May 19th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness. What gorgeous cars.
May 19th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wow!
May 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous collection - difficult to choose which one to drive home in !! ha.
May 19th, 2025
