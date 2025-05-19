Previous
Classic Car Collection in the front row. by ludwigsdiana
Classic Car Collection in the front row.

I only got a shot of a part of these beauties on display, as there were people all around.

They have a 1936 Bentley Drophead Coupe,

1956 Bentley S1,

1948 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Touring Limousine,

1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1,

1925 Rolls Royce Phantom 1

All in an immaculate state and still roadworthy.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Gorgeous cars
May 19th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely to see such a collection all together
May 19th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a wonderful collection!
May 19th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness. What gorgeous cars.
May 19th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow!
May 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous collection - difficult to choose which one to drive home in !! ha.
May 19th, 2025  
