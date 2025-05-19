Classic Car Collection in the front row.

I only got a shot of a part of these beauties on display, as there were people all around.



They have a 1936 Bentley Drophead Coupe,



1956 Bentley S1,



1948 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Touring Limousine,



1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1,



1925 Rolls Royce Phantom 1



All in an immaculate state and still roadworthy.

