Previous
Photo 3061
The other side
of yesterday's cafe. They had fridges with drinks and food to buy to have a picnic on the lawn with the stunning views.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10505
photos
282
followers
161
following
838% complete
Views
17
Comments
4
Album
365
Tags
hazendal-bld-nr-4
Beverley
ace
Wondering displays… such a beautiful place, I really like the Door… a really beautiful feature. Terrific capture.
May 24th, 2025
Christina
ace
What a great idea
May 24th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
What a lovely cafe.
May 24th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
A gourmet’s paradise
May 24th, 2025
