Previous
The inside wall by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3062

The inside wall

of the cafe. Due to the thickness, I am not sure what the building was back in the day.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great solid walls.
May 25th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Love this kind of walls. I think it is very difficult to keep in good shape
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact