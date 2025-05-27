Previous
Door and window by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3064

Door and window

of what I suppose used to be the stables.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
839% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I like the green and white
May 27th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Love the greens on white and the proportions.
May 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great door and window.
May 27th, 2025  
Christina ace
Great textures and colour combo
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact