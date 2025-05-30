Previous
Whimsical Wonderdal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3067

Whimsical Wonderdal

It is a fantasy edutainment centre for children from ages 5-13. Children get to have fun while learning.

Feed your child's curiosity as they discover the world of Wonderdal with their friendly creatures called Amuki, where they take you on a journey, physically and intellectually.

I took a peep inside and wished my grands were still here.
Beverley ace
They are soo cute… lovely happy fun faces and colours…
May 30th, 2025  
