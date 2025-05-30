Sign up
Photo 3067
Whimsical Wonderdal
It is a fantasy edutainment centre for children from ages 5-13. Children get to have fun while learning.
Feed your child's curiosity as they discover the world of Wonderdal with their friendly creatures called Amuki, where they take you on a journey, physically and intellectually.
I took a peep inside and wished my grands were still here.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Album
365
Tags
hazendal-13-wonderdal
Beverley
ace
They are soo cute… lovely happy fun faces and colours…
May 30th, 2025
